Ireland's Rugby Sevens team were one of the success stories at the European Games

With the Paris Olympics honing into view very quickly now, Team Ireland ticked a number of boxes at the European Games in Krakow.

There was direct qualification available in boxing, rugby sevens and modern pentathlon and, at the end of thirteen days of competition, Ireland had five boxers and the men's rugby sevens team complete their goals although there was disappointment not to secure a quota place in modern pentathlon.

Reflecting on the Games as a whole, Chef de Mission, former London Olympian in Triathlon, Gavin Noble said, "What a really special Games for us. We came here with a little bit of expectation, especially for boxing, and for rugby, and kickboxing, and they've really delivered which is very pleasing."

He added, "I'd be realistic that you need to medal at these Games if you want to go forward to medal at an Olympic Games; something we do think about. You need to be performing at a European level before you can take it onto Worlds and then the Olympic level.

"Overall it's been what we wanted, what we expected in some regard, and yet we just keep looking forward. I don't think you dwell too much on missed opportunities and we just keep moving forward.

"We need reflect on how each sport can improve, we've enjoyed it, it's been a special couple of weeks and we're really proud of everyone."

After the Women's Rugby 7s team qualified for Paris last month through the World Sevens the pressure was on the men to claim the only Olympic berth available in Poland.

They did it with little alarm, beating Team GB in the final as the competition went according to the world rankings.

They'll now be the first Irish athletes in action at the Paris Olympics as the men's competition at the Stade de France begins two days before the Opening Ceremony.

'Boxing success but missed opportunities'

It was a long week of boxing at the Nowy Targ Arena. Five qualifiers was the minimum requirement according to the Irish coaches, and Kellie Harrington, Aoife O'Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley duly obliged.

Only France with seven and Turkey with six qualified more boxers.

Yet there were missed opportunities. Amy Broadhurst, Kelyn Cassidy and Daina Moorhouse all led going into the final round of their respective quarter-finals and none converted them into wins.

Now selection for the first World Qualifying Tournament, due to take place between January and March next year at a venue to be decided, will take priority meaning the Irish Nationals in Dublin in November could be very tasty indeed.

From a local point of view, the likes of Tokyo bronze medalist Aidan Walsh, Carly McNaul, Caitlyn Fryers and Commonwealth champion Dylan Eagleson, should he choose to move up a weight, are all back in the reckoning.

They will, however, still have to impress to deny the likes of Dean Walsh, Moorhouse and Jude Gallagher another opportunity while Broadhurst will have to hold off the challenges of Grainne Walsh, Christina Desmond and maybe Lisa O'Rourke as well, now that her sister Aoife has claimed the middleweight spot.

Amy Broadhurst failed to secure her place at the Olympic Games

Overall, Ireland finished 18th in the medal table with four gold, four silver and five bronze medals, with the non-Olympic sport of kickboxing producing five medals in total.

Meanwhile, the athletics team won Division Three of the European Team Championships to clinch promotion, with 100m hurdler Sarah Lavin claiming a bronze medal.

Showing what good form she is in, Lavin claimed an Entry Standard for both the World Championships in Budapest in August and the Paris Olympics by running a PB of 12.73 at the Stockholm Diamond League even before the Closing Ceremony in Krakow had begun.

At this point the number of Team Ireland athletes set to compete in Paris 2024 now sits at 37.

The likelihood is that is will be well over 100 by this time next year.