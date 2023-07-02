European Games: Irish boxer Aoife O'Rourke wins middleweight gold medal in Poland
Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland
Aoife O'Rourke became the second Irish fighter to win a boxing gold medal at the European Games in Poland.
The Roscommon woman beat France's Davina-Myrha Michel 5-0 in Sunday's 75kg final.
O'Rourke joins Kellie Harrington as a gold medal winner at the Games, with both women also qualifying for their second Olympic Games.
O'Rourke reached Sunday's final by beating local favourite Elzbieta Wojcik in a thrilling semi-final contest.
Olympic champion Harrington beat Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in Saturday's lightweight final despite losing the first round to win her gold medal.