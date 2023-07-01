Ireland's Kellie Harrington proved too strong for Natalia Shadrina in her final

Ireland's Kellie Harrington added the European Games gold medal to Olympic qualification to complete the perfect week in Poland.

The Olympic champion beat Serbia's Natalia Shadrina in the lightweight final despite losing the first round.

After she found her range and lifted the tempo the result was never in doubt and she won on a unanimous decision.

Also on Saturday, heavyweight Jack Marley lost his final to Italy's Aziz Abbes Mouhidine on a unanimous verdict.

"The first round I was sparring, seeing what she could bring to the table and she was jumping in with her shots," said Harrington after securing gold.

"I knew I had to put a bit of a push in and that's what I did. I knew what the score was because I could hear the Irish fans screaming. It wasn't domination, it was smart, tactical boxing," said Harrington.

"Job done, the relief is incredible and I can't wait now to go home and sit on my couch and I know it sounds awful but not talk to anyone because I need to chill out."

Earlier in the week Harrington admitted that had she not qualified for the Paris Games next year she would have most likely retired but now the Dubliner can look ahead to defending her lightweight title in a little over a year's time.

"The love is always there for the sport but sometimes I lose it and then I get it back again. It's a love-hate relationship. The excitement is definitely there and with the European qualifiers over with that gives me and the team some work to do and then we'll see who comes through the next set of qualifiers and then we can prepare for Paris."