Ireland's Billy Dardis scored two first-half tries to help his side in their 24-0 win over Portugal

Ireland will face Great Britain for a place in the Olympic Games rugby sevens after the two countries safely negotiated their respective semi-finals at the European Games in Poland.

Ballynahinch's Zac Ward was among the Irish try scorers as they beat Portugal 24-0 while Team GB beat Spain 19-7.

Billy Dardis scored both first half tries and added the two conversions for a 14-0 half-time lead. Ward touched down moments after the restart and Jordan Conway added the fourth and final score.

"We knew it would be tough, Portugal are a very well drilled team but we've just been focused on the basics and doing these well all week and the rewards will pay off. So delighted with the win," said Ward.

"It's all or nothing now. We'll try not to think about it too much. I'm just looking forward to getting stuck in and we'll be ready for it.

"We've got a process and we'll continue to follow it. We can't let our minds run away with it and get too excited but we are definitely looking forward to it."

There was a loud Irish support for the team in Poland

Derry's Eoin McConnell was 27th in the women's triathlon held over the Olympic distance.

McConnell started strongly and was in third place at the halfway mark of the 1500m swim and only 21 seconds behind the leading duo as she settled into the chase pack for the 40km cycle.

It was only during the last 8km of the bike ride that she fell off the pace and as the rain came pouring down she recorded a time of 38.33 for the 10km run.

"I'm delighted at my performance today. My swim was strong and at this level I wanted to be in the first pack and I did that for six of the eight laps so I'm pleased with that. I've been working on all three disciplines in training, trying to get that balance and it's paying off."

The race was won by Solveig Lovseth from Norway.

Elsewhere on day eight of the Games, at the archery Emma Davis from Keady in County Armagh was beaten 6-0 in the last 64 by Elisabeth Straka from Austria.