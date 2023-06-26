Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tyrone beat Kerry in a thrilling All-Ireland semi-final in 2021 as they went on to claim the Sam Maguire that year

Tyrone will face current All-Ireland holders Kerry in the quarter-final stage of the All-Irelands after the draw for the last eight was made on Monday morning.

Armagh and Monaghan will contest an Ulster derby, whilst Leinster champions Dublin have been drawn against Mayo.

Ulster champions Derry will take on Cork.

All four games will be played at Croke Park.

Tyrone will face Kerry in a repeat of the 2021 semi-final encounter, which they won in extra-time after a pulsating encounter.

They then went on to lift the Sam Maguire against Mayo in the final that year.

The Red Hands, who showed mixed form in the group stage, eased past Donegal 1-18 to 0-13 in the preliminary quarter-final to book a spot in the last eight.

Thy have also defeated Kerry in the National League campaign this term.

Armagh, who last won the All-Ireland in 2002, topped their group to secure direct passage to the quarter-final stage, whist Monaghan beat Kildare in a dramatic preliminary quarter-final.

The Orchard County defeated Monaghan in the National League in January, claiming a narrow 1-14 to 1-12 victory at Castleblayney.

Mayo sprung a surprise to knock out rivals Galway on Sunday, and their reward is a tie against Dublin, who last won the competition three years ago after winning six on the bounce.

Derry, like Dublin, were group winners in the round robin stage, and will play against Cork in a repeat of the 1993 final in which the Oak Leafers won their first and only All-Ireland title.

The dates and times of the games will be confirmed this afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw

Kerry v Tyrone

Armagh v Monaghan

Derry v Cork

Dublin v Mayo