Meath and Antrim both scored two goals in Sunday's last-four encounter

Antrim's hopes of reaching the Tailteann Cup final were dashed as they suffered a two-point defeat by Meath in a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park.

The Saffrons took a one-point lead into the interval but Meath came on strong in the second half to win 2-16 to 2-14.

Aaron Lynch scored the first goal for Meath, with Dominic McEnhill responding with a penalty before break.

Meath's Jordan Morris found the net early in the second half before Patrick McBride's goal gave Antrim hope.

Meath will play Down or Laois in the final, with those two side's contesting Sunday's second semi-final at GAA headquarters.

In a lively and entertaining opening half, it was Antrim that settled quickest and early points from Adam Loughran and Dominic McEnhill gave the Saffrons an early foothold in the game.

Antrim's early dominance continued and a Michael Byrne free, added to an effort from McBride, gave Andy McEntee's side a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after just 11 minutes.

Lynch's goal then brought Meath roaring back into the contest in the 12th minute, with his crisp shot perfectly-placed into the corner of the Antrim net giving Byrne no chance whatsoever.

Matthew Costello then kicked Meath into the lead for the first time in the 22nd minute, but a minute later Antrim were back in front following McEnhill's sweetly-struck penalty after Meath's Harry O'Higgins had dragged down Ruairí McCann.

It gave the Saffrons a one-point advantage that they held on to until half time to lead 1-7 to 1-6.

Meath made a strong start to the second half and Morris' goal in the 42nd minute contributed to the Royals opening up an eight-point lead.

However, when McBride found the back of the Meath net in the 63rd minute it launched the unlikeliest of comebacks before late scores from Morris and Costello eventually saw Meath over the line with two points to spare.

Antrim: M Byrne (0-2 1f 1'45'), P McCormick, P Healy, E McCabe, D McAleese (0-2), D Lynch, M Jordan, J Finnegan, C Hynds, P McBride (1-1), A Loughran (0-3), Ruairí McCann (Creggan) (0-1), R Boyle, Ruairí McCann (Aghagallon) (0-1Mark), D McEnhill (1-3 1-0 pen, 3f).

Replacements: G Walsh for Healy (16), E Quinn for Finnegan (52), C Johnston for R McCann (Creggan) (62), C McLarnon for McBride (63), O Eastwood (0-1) for Loughran (73)

Meath: S Brennan, A O'Neill, Ronan Ryan, H O'Higgins, D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey, Ronan J Flynn (0-2), C Gray (0-1), C Hickey (0-1), J McEntee (0-1), J O'Connor (0-1), J Morris (1-4), M Costello (0-4 1f), A Lynch (1-2 1 Mark).

Replacements: D Lenihan for McEntee (51), C O'Sullivan for Lynch (54), D McGowan for O'Connor (55), R Jones for Hickey (65).

More to follow.