Michaela Walsh has her hand raised in victory

Commonwealth Games champion Michaela Walsh used all of her experience to navigate a tricky last 32 featherweight bout at the European Games in Poland.

Walsh beat Greek 2022 European bronze medallist Olga Pavlina Papadatou.

The 30 year-old Olympian won a unanimous decision is now just two wins away from claiming a place at her second Games in Paris next summer.

There were also Irish victories for bantamweight Jennifer Lehane and middleweight Kelyn Cassidy.

At the end of a cagey first round Walsh found herself behind on three of the five judges' scorecards but gradually she began to find her range, catching Papadatou with a number of left crosses.

Her opponent never gave up and in the final round a combination kept Walsh honest but the Belfast fighter had plenty in reserve and ran out a unanimous 5-0 winner.

"I knew this would be a tough fight and I came back to the corner and found I was down after the first round," said Walsh.

"I felt like there wasn't much in it, I felt like I was hitting her more but the judges weren't scoring that type of boxing so I then did what I was told to do in the second and third round and thankfully came out victorious."

She will meet Aysen Taskin from Turkey in the last 16 on Monday evening.

"For me this is just another tournament. I'm very proud of what I've achieved in boxing and whatever happens here I'm just enjoying the journey and whatever will be, will be."

Lehane and Cassidy advance

Lehane produced a gutsy performance to come from behind to beat Sara Cirkovic from Serbia.

The 24 year-old from Ashbourne in County Meath started the contest strongly so it was surprising to see her behind on all the judges' cards at the end of the first round.

However she continued in the same vein against her 19-year-old opponent and was rightly rewarded with a split 4-1 decision.

"She was a tricky opponent and it took a lot mentally to come from behind in the final round but I started strongly and kept it going. Getting the first fight over with is huge and it gives me confidence moving forward," explained Lehane.

Cassidy had a convincing 5-0 unanimous win over Mindaugas Gedminas from Norway.

The Ballybeg middleweight was too good for his opponent but will find Great Britain's Taylor Bevan a much tougher proposition in their last-16 clash on Monday afternoon.

Orton and GB team made last eight

Monty Orton and his Team GB team mates Alex Wise and James Woodgate were knocked out of the archery mens' recurve team event at the quarter-final stage by Italy.

Orton shot well with three 10s from his six arrows but after tying the first set 53-53 when Woodgate missed an opportunity shooting a 7 with the final arrow, the experienced Italians, that included 2012 London Olympic champion Mauro Nespoli, won the next two sets to take a 5-1 victory.

Orton will team up with Penny Healey on Sunday in the mixed team event and they face Moldova in the quarter-finals.