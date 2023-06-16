Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans has been capped 101 times by Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland international defender Jonny Evans has been awarded an MBE for services to football in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Evans won his 101st cap against Denmark on Friday and has played for Manchester United, West Brom and Leicester City in the Premier League.

Former Belfast Giants player Colin Shields also receives an MBE for services to ice hockey.

Great Britain rower Rebecca Edwards is awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

The 29-year-old Edwards receives the accolade in recognition of her contribution to her sport.

She competed for the GB eight at the Tokyo Olympics held in 2020 and was part of the crew which won silver at the European Championships in Munich in 2022.

Rebecca Edwards (front right) was part of the Great Britain eight which won silver at the 2022 European Championships

Commenting on being awarded an MBE, Evans said it was "a really nice thing".

"When I got the letter through the door and it had the Royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing," added the 35-year-old.

"It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

"It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good. I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way."

He also revealed the Evans family circle are delighted for him and he is looking forward to the investiture, with a venue and date still to be confirmed.

"It will be a really special day and one that we will really enjoy," said the Leicester City defender.

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood said: "Many congratulations to Jonny on being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List.

"He has been a terrific servant to football in Northern Ireland and this award is richly deserved."

Colin Shields is a former captain of the Belfast Giants

Glasgow-born Shields, the Elite League Ice Hockey League's all-time leading points scorer and former captain of the Belfast Giants, said the honour had been "a bit of a surprise".

"I was just checking the post and happened to have a letter and I was very thrilled to open it up," said Shields on news of his MBE.

"It was unexpected. I never thought that was something I was going to achieve or be honoured with. I had to keep it secret for probably about a month now. It was hard not to tell friends and close family."

Shields spent most of his career with the Giants after joining the team in 2005.

"When I first came over here, I never expected to stay as long as I did," added Shields, who is also Great Britain's all-time leading goalscorer after making almost 100 international appearances.

"I made my home here, I live here, it's a massive part of my life."