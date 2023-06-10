Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Danny Magill scored Down's goal in the second half

Down have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with a 1-20 to 1-12 victory over Longford at Páric Esler.

Conor Laverty's men trailed by three-points at the break, but Danny Magill's 45th-minute goal was the catalyst for a deserved eight-point win.

Joe Hagan's goal midway through the first-half had put the visitors in control.

At Brewster Park, Fermanagh fell to a 1-11 to 1-9 home defeat against Laois.

Corner forward Mark Barry scored two late points to seal the win for the visitors against their 14-man opposition.

Che Cullen gave Fermanagh a fantastic start after just two minutes when he went on a fine solo run that ended with him notching the opening point of the match.

Shane McGullion missed a goal chance for the hosts before the initiative was handed to the visitors when Ryan Lyons was red-carded following an incident with Laois midfielder Damon Larkin.

With Full-forward Evan O'Carroll grabbing two points, Laois took a 0-6 to 0-4 lead into the interval.

Fermanagh started the second half strongly and points from Luke Flanagan, Conor McGee, Ryan Lyons and Brandon Horan put them 0-8 to 0-6 in front.

However, an outstanding solo goal from veteran Laois centre back Mark Timmons restored their lead before those two late Barry points won the game and sent them through to the last eight.

More to follow.