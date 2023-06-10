Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Danny Magill scored Down's goal in the second half

Down have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with a 1-20 to 1-12 victory over Longford at Páric Esler.

Conor Laverty's men trailed by three-points at the break, but Danny Magill's 45th-minute goal was the catalyst for a deserved eight-point win.

Joe Hagan's goal midway through the first-half had put the visitors in control.

At Brewster Park, Fermanagh fell to a 1-11 to 1-9 home defeat against Laois.

Corner forward Mark Barry scored two late points to seal the win for the visitors against their 14-man opposition.

