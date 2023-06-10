Tailteann Cup: Down beat Longford to reach last eight as Fermanagh lose to Laois
Down have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with a 1-20 to 1-12 victory over Longford at Páric Esler.
Conor Laverty's men trailed by three-points at the break, but Danny Magill's 45th-minute goal was the catalyst for a deserved eight-point win.
Joe Hagan's goal midway through the first-half had put the visitors in control.
At Brewster Park, Fermanagh fell to a 1-11 to 1-9 home defeat against Laois.
Corner forward Mark Barry scored two late points to seal the win for the visitors against their 14-man opposition.
More to follow.