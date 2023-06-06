Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Raul Torras Martinez made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2017

Spanish rider Raul Torras Martinez has been killed in a crash during the first Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

He crashed at the Alpine section of the course between the 16th and 17th mile markers on the final lap of Tuesday night's three-lap race.

An experienced competitor on the Mountain Course, Torras Martinez, 46, from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Girona, was riding for the Optimark Racing Team.

He was the fastest ever Spanish rider to have competed at the event.

A statement from the Isle of Man TT organisers confirmed the death of Raul Martinez "with great sadness".

"Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year's Supertwin Race," the statement read.

"He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the Superstock race, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish.

"In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul's family, friends, and loved ones."

The Spaniard also competed regularly at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix races in Northern Ireland.

The Isle of Man TT races take place on closed public roads and have been run 102 times since the inaugural event in 1907. They moved to the Mountain Course in 1911, which has since seen 267 fatalities.