Antrim have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup with a 3-13 to 1-12 victory over Fermanagh.

The Saffrons led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time before Ryan Lyons' opening goal for Fermanagh was cancelled out by Adam Loughran.

Oisin Doherty and Ruairi McCann netted injury-time goals for Antrim to book their place in the last eight.

Fermanagh progress to the preliminary quarter-finals and have been drawn at home to Laois.

The Erne County took an early lead at the Athletic Grounds as Ultan Kelm, Tommy McCaffrey and two scores from Sean Quigley all kicked over.

Antrim responded, led by three points from the boot of Dominic McEnhill, and took the lead just before the interval when Peter Healy split the Fermanagh upright.

The tight battle between the Ulster rivals continued but Fermanagh broke clear early in the second half when Lyons netted two minutes after the restart.

The sides continued to trade points until Loughran scored into the Fermanagh goal 16 minutes into the half.

Antrim held a narrow one-point advantage heading into injury-time before the Saffrons netted two quick goals to settle the contest.

Doherty looped the ball into the top corner moments after coming on before McCann tucked home to book Antrim's place in the last eight.

Andy McEntee's side will be joined by Cavan, Meath and Limerick in the quarter-finals. Fermanagh will face Laois in the preliminary round, while Offaly host Wexford, Down take on Longford and Carlow face New York in the other ties.