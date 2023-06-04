Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Monaghan hit back after a slow start in the first half

Monaghan maintained their unbeaten start to the All-Ireland with a 1-23 to 1-18 win over Clare in Group Four in Clones.

The sides could not be separated at half-time and were tied at 0-10 apiece.

Darragh Bohannon scored for the visitors but Monaghan kept the scoreboard ticking over before Conor McCarthy's late goal secured the win.

Donegal host Derry in Sunday's second Group Four encounter.

Clare managed to build a buffer during the early stages and led by four points after 15 minutes, thanks to Darragh Bohannon, Cathal O'Connor, Emmet McMahon and two scores each from Keelan Sexton and Mark McInerney.

However, Jack McCarron kicked three points to level the game at eight points each, and Karl Gallagher put Monaghan ahead for the first time.

Clare nudged in front once again, but were lucky to escape when McCarthy had a goal chance saved and Rory Beggan knocked over the a 45 in first-half injury-time to level the match.

McCarron got the hosts up and running after the restart but it was Clare who struck the first goal when Bohannon netted nine minutes into the second half.

Despite the goal, Monaghan stayed in touch with consistent scoring and soon hit the front, and their second-half dominance was rounded out when McCarthy netted in the final minute of normal time.

The win puts Vinny Corry's side in a strong position to progress, while Clare remain rooted to the bottom of Group Four with their second defeat.