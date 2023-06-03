The incident involving Rian O'Neill sparked protests from Tyrone players

Kieran McGeeney says Armagh will review the footage of Rian O'Neill's dismissal before deciding whether to seek a hearing from GAA disciplinary chiefs.

O'Neill got a straight red card in Saturday's All-Ireland series defeat by Tyrone after his knee appeared to make contact with the head of Cormac Quinn.

"I didn't see it but Rian feels he was pulled down by the jersey on top.

"I will see it first, but if what he says is true we will definitely support him," McGeeney told BBC Sport NI.

O'Neill was dismissed by referee Martin McNally, on the advice of a linesman, after 29 minutes of their 0-13 to 0-11 defeat in Healy Park in round two of the All-Ireland series.

As things stand, the joint captain will be suspended for the final group game against Galway in less than two weeks time, a game crucial to Armagh's hopes of progression in this year's All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

Rian O'Neill heads to the Armagh dug out after being sent off against Tyrone

"It's something we have to look at but I'm sure we will get a fair hearing," said McGeeney, who was disappointed with his team's poor finishing.

"Obviously the red card had a huge impact, losing a player like Rian is huge any time, but the biggest thing was missing the goal chances.

"I thought we played some lovely football but we didn't finish the execution and it's a question missed shots.

"Although Rian is adamant that the free (that was given wide) was over as well.

"At this stage you are playing for a play-off or a home play-off, depending on how Tyrone do against Westmeath, but that's the great thing about the system.

"Every game is important so you get up, dust yourself down and go again."

Tyrone still to get 'fear factor' back

Brian Dooher (right) and Feargal Logan managed Tyrone to the All-Ireland SFC title in 2021

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher was relieved to get a win after four straight Championship defeats and hopes Tyrone can spring from the pack, much like they did in 2021, and challenge for what is shaping up to be a very open All-Ireland Championship.

"The media and everyone was reminding me of it (four defeats) but it's right, it was a fact, and thankfully we turned that around and we are still in the mix," said Dooher.

"We have a bit more to do before we get that fear factor back, we have work to do, but we have time to do it and as long as we build and develop on today, it's all we can ask for."

In contrast to Armagh's struggles for firepower, Tyrone forwards Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly and Darragh Canavan were outstanding from general play and scored 0-7 from play between them in an encouraging Tyrone display.

Dooher said he didn't see the incident which led to O'Neill's dismissal.

"Nowadays it's practically impossible to play with 14 men because it's hard to keep that momentum and intensity for the whole game - especially if it happens early as it did to Armagh and to us last week against Galway.

"But credit to Armagh, they kept fighting back and the teams have a great respect for each other. It goes back over 20 years now, there's never much in it and it's always a great match.

"I'm sure Armagh will go far in the Championship and hopefully we will push on too."