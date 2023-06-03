Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Armagh joint captain Rian O'Neill was sent off after receiving a straight red card in the first half

Tyrone boosted their hopes of making the knockout stages of the All-Ireland series with an edgy win over 14-man Armagh in Healy Park in Omagh.

Darragh Canavan, Mattie Donnelly and Darren McCurry were outstanding for Tyrone, who next play Westmeath.

Armagh captain Rian O'Neill received a straight red card in the first half after his knee appeared to make contact with the head of Cormac Quinn.

His loss was a huge blow to Armagh who face Galway in their final group game.

More to follow.