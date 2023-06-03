Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Substitute Daithi McGowan celebrates after his late point helped Meath to victory against Down

Down failed to secure direct passage to the Tailteann Cup quarter-finals as they were beaten 1-11 to 1-9 by Meath at Parnell Park.

Both sides went into the game with two wins from their opening two Group Two games, and two late points won the game for group winners Meath.

Down were undone by some wasteful finishing, as they hit 16 wides.

The Mournemen must now negotiate a preliminary quarter-final while Meath sealed a home quarter-final match.

Down's match in the next round will see them host either a side who finished third in their group or New York.

Conor Laverty's Down knew a draw would be enough to seal a home quarter-final after two victories against Tipperary and Waterford.

They were facing a Meath side who had also secured two morale-boosting victories after a disappointing sixth place finish in Division Two saw them miss out on qualification to the All-Ireland series.

It was nip and tuck for the majority of the game, with the teams exchanging early points, before Jordan Morris tucked home a penalty on 11 minutes to put Meath ahead.

Down will have home advantage in the preliminary quarter-finals after finishing second behind Meath in Group Two

They added two more points after a bright opening to move into a three-point lead, before the Mournemen grew into the game in the latter stages of the first period.

Pat Havern scored four points with Niall Kane converting a '45 to draw Down level just before the break.

Matthew Costello's converted mark in first-half injury time gave Meath a 1-4 to 0-6 lead at the interval, but Down regained the lead on 48 minutes after a lively start to the second half.

Odhran Murdock took advantage of some poor defending with a powerful run and finish to take his side to 1-7.

After a flurry of scores early in the second half, the game began to slow down and Down were left to rue their wastefulness in the attacking areas.

Substitute Daithi McGowan made an immediate impact for the Royals, hauling Meath level, before the impressive Jordan Morris put them back in front.

Havern brought Down back on level terms for the fifth time in the game with a free, and Laverty's men thought goalkeeper Niall Kane had secured the draw late in the game as he denied Cathal Hickey a goal from close range.

Down were unable to hold off the pressure in injury time, however, as McGowan converted a '45 to again put Meath ahead, with Donal Lenihan scoring a late free to ensure victory for Colm O'Rourke's side.