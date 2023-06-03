Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alvaro Bautista also won Saturday's race in Misano

Alvaro Bautista extended his lead at the top of the World Superbikes table with victory in Sunday's red-flagged Superpole race in Misano.

The defending champion was awarded victory after the race was stopped during the eighth lap following a crash involving Iker Lecuona and Danilo Petrucci in the lap before.

In what was meant to be a 10-lap race, Bautista had just overtaken Toprak Razgatlioglu who finished second.

Jonathan Rea was fifth.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished third and fourth place went to Axel Bassani, with Lecuona and Petrucci taken to the medical centre for a check-up following the crash.

It was a second victory of the weekend - and a 13th in 14 World Superbike races - for Bautista after the Spaniard winning race one on Saturday.

The Superpole victory extended the defending champion's series lead over second-placed Razgatlioglu to 81 points ahead of the final race of the weekend on Sunday afternoon.