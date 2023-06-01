Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport NI at the Isle of Man TT

Michael Sweeney gets airborne while competing at the 2022 Armoy road races

Michael Sweeney is aiming to return to action at the Armoy road races in July after suffering extensive injuries in a crash at the North West 200 in May.

The Skerries rider broke his back in two places, had bruising on his lung and broke his collarbone and ribs after crashing at Dhu Varren in the second Supertwins race of the meeting.

Sweeney was released from hospital last week and is now at the Isle of Man TT.

"I think Armoy at the end of July is a realistic target," said Sweeney.

"Ideally I'd have liked to be back on a bike at the Southern 100 in mid-July but that might come a bit too early.

"I definitely want to be back at Armoy. I definitely think it's possible, 100%.

"I feel a lot better, a little bit better each day, I'm trying to get back on my feet properly and get back on a motorbike as soon as possible."

The Republic of Ireland rider, a hat-trick winner at the 2022 Cookstown 100, has been forced to sit out this year's TT following the incident at the North West.

Meanwhile Lee Johnston, who also suffered serious injuries in a crash at the North West, has also been discharged from hospital and is back with his family in Huddersfield.

"Lee is on the mend, it's going to be a long journey but he's in good spirits, in good form, and he'll be back fitter and stronger," explained Graham Parker, a member of the Fermanagh native's Ashcourt Racing team..