Derry boss Ciaran Meenagh believes Donegal "will fancy themselves" after watching the Oak Leaf county's performance in their opening All-Ireland SFC game against Monaghan.

The Ulster champions drew 0-14 to 0-14 at Celtic Park and will face Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday hoping to record their first victory in the new round-robin format.

Meenagh admits that Derry must improve upon their showing against Monaghan if they are to take a step towards qualifying for the quarter-finals.

"Donegal will fancy themselves after looking at us on Sunday," admitted Meenagh.

"They were Division One this year and we were Division Two, so it will be a battle and you have to get yourself up for the battle and prove yourself," he said.

After a dominant performance in a comfortable Ulster semi-final victory against Monaghan a month ago, Derry were far more subdued in Sunday's contest, trailing 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

The Oak Leafers were 0-12 to 0-9 behind on 55 minutes, but a late rally saw them go ahead for the first time late in the game with a wonderful score from Shane McGuigan, who registered nine points.

Karl O'Connell kicked a last-gasp point to claim a deserved point for Monaghan, and while conceding it was what they deserved, Meenagh was disappointed that his side were unable to close out the game.

Derry disappointment

"I think on reflection a draw was a fair result," added Meenagh, who replaced Rory Gallagher as Derry manager earlier this month.

"They probably feel they left a result behind, they led for almost the entirety of the game.

"With 10 minutes to go you would have taken a draw but we were disappointed we couldn't see it out. We should be seeing ourselves home and it would have been a big two points for us."

Derry will face a Donegal side who picked up a morale-boosting 0-14 to 0-9 victory against Clare in their Group Four opener in Ennis.

Aidan O'Rourke's men know a home victory at the weekend will see them take a huge step towards progressing out of the group, and Meenagh is braced for a difficult task ahead.

"They are all tough games in the All-Ireland.

"The last time we played Donegal in MacCumhaill Park was less than two years ago and Donegal won that game, so we know we have to face the challenge they pose head on."