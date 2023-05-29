Watch: Donegal shock Armagh to win Ulster title

Donegal boss Maxi Curran hailed his players after they dethroned Armagh as Ulster Ladies champions having been "written off" before Sunday's final.

Donegal defied the odds to defeat the four-in-a-row seeking Orchard County 1-10 to 0-9 at Owenbeg.

And Curran believes that his side channelled past hurt from the two previous final defeats to their rivals to pull off an upset triumph.

"Everyone wants to be an underdog, and it worked in our favour," he said.

"Armagh haven't lost a game all year and we had only won the one prior to this, so we were completely wrote off coming into this, but we never really doubted the fact that we could win the game.

"The familiarity of playing Armagh and the disappointment of losing the last two finals has definitely helped us, nobody likes to see the near neighbours dominate the way Armagh have.

"I think they were going for four-in-a-row so that was something we were keen not to let happen."

'We knew we weren't that far away'

In a repeat of the 2022 final, which Armagh edged in extra time thanks to a Kelly Mallon goal, the holders made a fast start to the game, racing into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead after 11 minutes.

However, Donegal recovered and dominated the the rest of the half to lead 0-7 to 0-5 at the break.

The game swung back in Armagh's favour in the second period as they registered a one point lead, but an injury to star player Aimee Mackin changed the dynamic of the game, and Donegal took full advantage.

Substitute Ciara McGarvey's goal with 18 seconds remaining clinched Donegal's first provincial title since 2019 and Curran believes that his team were deserving of the four-point victory.

"We have had a very tasty rivalry with Armagh over the years and there has never been that much between us," he said.

"We have lost the last two finals by a single point so we knew we weren't that far away.

"We were focused on doing the things right that have cost us in previous games. The match-ups worked well today and I think that experience of playing Armagh in previous years stood to us."

Hegarty and Kennedy crucial to win

Niamh Hegarty's point put Donegal one up at Owenbeg before substitute Ciara McGarvey hammered in their goal in the closing seconds

Curran praised the contribution of experienced duo Niamh Hegarty and Tanya Kennedy in helping a young Donegal side get over the line against a team who had beaten them 2-4 to 1-15 earlier in the year.

"We were greatly enhanced by the return of Niamh Hegarty and Tanya Kennedy. They ooze class and quality.

"Niamh hobbled around there the whole second half and that is why she wasn't involved sooner, she was just physically unable to do it.

"Tanya lives on the other side of the world in Australia. She had a brilliant campaign last year for us and it was always on the cards for her to return this year.

"When and where it was possible to push the boat out and get everyone on the field we could, we did. It was a combination of the young and old and the old added that little bit of experience and steel."

Curran admits that Donegal have had a tough season after they suffered relegation from Division One in the National Football League.

He was therefore, glad that the players could pick themselves up from that disappointment and deliver on the big stage.

"The league, the losses and the relegation; it was demoralising for sure. But for the girls and the group to keep coming back and going at it, they got their reward here today.

"I'm just so happy that we got over the line for that reason alone."