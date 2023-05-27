Lee Johnston aboard his Ashcourt Racing Supersport Yamaha

Lee Johnston has thanked everyone who helped "save his life" as he continues to recover from extensive injuries sustained at the North West 200.

An update provided by the Fermanagh rider on his Instagram account on Saturday confirmed that he had "a long road" of recovery ahead of him.

Johnston suffered a broken femur, shoulder, fractured foot and face, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The 34-year-old crashed during Thursday practice at the Church Corner section.

The Supersport qualifying session was immediately red-flagged and he was treated at the scene before being transported to Portstewart by ambulance and then airlifted from the circuit to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A message posted on the Ashcourt Racing rider's Instagram last week explained that the five-time North West winner had been in a critical condition when he arrived at hospital but was now "on the slow road to recovery".

Johnston had received a blood transfusion on the golf course before being transferred to hospital and spent three days on a ventilator.

"Feeling a long way from this point right now but now that I am actually able to text I wanted to write a post to thank everyone that has got me to this point and saved my life," said Johnston on his Instagram account on Saturday.

"Firstly to the medical staff at the track and the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland for what they did before getting me to the hospital to all the surgeons that spent 10 hours on me once I arrived, all the nurses in the Royal for their unbelievable care and most of all my family/team for what they have done and continue to do for me.

"This is going to be a long road and without them I would be lost both mentally and physically.

"Also thanks for all the kind messages from friends and fans, it means so much," added the 2019 Supersport TT winner.