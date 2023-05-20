Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Cavan made it two wins from two in the Tailteann Cup with a win against London

There was triple success for Ulster teams in today's Tailteann Cup fixtures with Cavan, Antrim and Fermanagh all recording victories.

In Ruislip, Paddy Lynch kicked 0-7 as Cavan saw off a stubborn London 0-18 to 2-6 to stay top of Group 1.

In Group 2, two Ruairi McCann goals helped Antrim see off Wexford 2-15 to 0-14.

Fermanagh remain hot on their heels as they recorded a ten-point win over Leitrim.

Cavan cement top spot

After last week's nine-point win over Laois, Cavan were again favourites to take full points at the expense of Division 4 London.

Early points from Lynch and Tiarnan Maden helped the visitors establish control of the tie in the opening minutes.

London kept in touch thanks to two Liam Gavaghan frees, and when Liam Gallagher netted a goal in the 23rd minute, a shock was on the cards as they took a one-point lead.

However, their advantage was short lived as points from Ryan O'Neill, Oisin Brady and Oisin Kiernan steadied the Breffni Blues' ship and at the break Cavan lead 0-8 to 1-4.

Cavan went on to score at will in the second half, with Lynch adding a point from play to his six frees while James Smith and McKiernan also added to their tallies.

A second London goal arrived on the hour mark through former Derry captain Enda Lynn, but Conor Rehill's point in injury time preserved Cavan's winning start to this year's campaign.

Saffrons record two wins on the spin

Ruairi McCann scored two goals for Antrim in their win against Wexford

Two goals in the space of two second half minutes from Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann proved to be the catalyst for a second Antrim win this week as they saw off Wexford by seven points.

With his side trailing by two points after 43 minutes, McCann was picked out expertly by Dominic McEnhill, and the full forward finished high past Darragh Brooks in the Wexford goal.

Then two minutes later, McCann was on hand to finish off an Antrim counter-attack from close range after good work from Patrick Finnegan.

Wexford dominated the early exchanges and they were full value for their 0-10 to 0-5 lead after 28 minutes, with all ten opening points coming from play.

Antrim for their part, had to rely on the dead ball accuracy of O'Donavon Rossa duo McEnhill and Michael Byrne.

But a late flurry of scores in the closing minutes of the first half brought Antrim back into contention and at the break, Andy McEntee would've been happy going in trailing by just two-points.

Then came McCann's two-goal blast and Antrim were able to close the game out in style as McEnhill and Byrne added to their totals to finish with 0-6 and 0-5 respectively.

Erne men back to winning ways

Fermanagh produced one of their best displays of the season to see off Leitrim 1-19 to 2-6 and register their first win in this year's championship.

Leitrim did record the first two points of the game through Oisin McLaughlin, but once Ryan Lyons kicked Fermanagh into the lead after 10 minutes, there was no looking back for the Erne men, and Sean Quigley's 26th minute goal helped his side to an eight-point half time lead of 1-9 to 0-4.

Leitrim did strike for two goals themselves at the start of the second half to cut their arrears to three, but Fermanagh finished strongly and with Ryan Jones adding three-points, they went on to kick nine of the next ten scores to record a comfortable victory.