Lee Johnston in action during the Supersport practice for the North West 200

Lee Johnston is "on the slow road to recovery" after suffering extensive injuries in a crash during Supersport practice for the North West 200.

An update published on Johnston's Instagram account on Tuesday explained that he had been in a critical condition when he arrived at hospital after being airlifted from the circuit following the incident on Thursday.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a week, with Lee being in intensive care since Thursday, three days on a ventilator, 8 hours in surgery," read the statement.

"We are pleased to announce after suffering a broken femur, shoulder, break in the foot and face, a number of broken ribs and a collapsed lung, Lee is on the slow road to recovery."

Johnston crashed at the Church Corner section of the North West 200 circuit, after which the Supersport qualifying session was immediately red-flagged.

The Instagram statement explained that the Fermanagh rider had been "airlifted to Belfast hospital in a critical condition after having a blood transfusion on the golf course".

"Lee was in a critical condition when he arrived at the Hospital, family and team were not informed of how bad of a condition he was in until the hospital staff explained the condition he was in on arrival.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to every member of staff that has worked on Lee. From surgeons, doctors, nurses, we are very grateful for the treatment and care he has received.

"A huge thank you to the medical team that worked with Lee to keep him alive on the way to the hospital.

"The amount of support from people has been incredible and none of it has been unnoticed.

"The support towards Lee, Christie, mum, sister and the team has been incredible.

"It's going to be a slow and hard recovery but he will be back better then ever - he's got a long journey ahead of him, we would be grateful if you could respect his privacy while he's recovering.

"Thank you again for every single person that's supported the past week. He will be back."

The 34-year-old is a five-time North West race winner and a Supersport victor at the Isle of Man TT in 2019.

He began his 2023 racing campaign with a double success at the opening round of the British Supersport championship at Silverstone and led the series by one point after round two of the championship at Oulton Park.