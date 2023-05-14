Tailteann Cup: Antrim beat Leitrim but Fermanagh held by Wexford
Antrim hit three second-half goals to defeat Leitrim in their Tailteann Cup opener in Belfast while Wexford fought back to draw with Fermanagh.
Adam Loughran bagged a double and Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann also netted in a 3-18 to 2-12 win over Leitrim.
Luke Flanagan's penalty helped Fermanagh to a 1-7 to 0-4 half-time lead at Brewster Park but Wexford rallied with a Ben Brosnan goal.
Darragh Brooks popped over a last-gasp equaliser as it ended 1-13 apiece.
Fermanagh were on course for a comfortable victory after an impressive first half, which started with points from Aidan Breen and Ultan Kelm.
Flanagan's penalty on 10 minutes - awarded for a foul on Conor McShea in the box - put the Erne side 1-2 to 0-1 in front before scores from Ryan Lyons (3), Garvan Jones and Sean McNally gave them a commanding seven-point advantage at the break.
Two points from Eoghan Nolan helped Wexford edge the scoring on the restart before Brosnan netted on the rebound after his 53rd-minute penalty was kept out by Jack Kelly.
Lyons added a Fermanagh point but it became a one-point game when Cathal Walsh and Niall Hughes split the posts.
It set up a thrilling finale and Brosnan took his tally to 1-3 by levelling with a free, only for Sean Quigley to put Fermanagh back in front deep into added time.
It came down to a 45 in the dying seconds and Brooks held his nerve to fire over and leave it all-square at the final whistle.
Saffrons see off Leitrim challenge
Leitrim stayed in touch with Antrim in Belfast until the three-goal blast saw the Saffrons pull clear late in the game.
The visitors made the perfect start thanks to a Barry McNulty goal but Leitrim were quick to respond with four straight points to make it 0-5 to 1-1.
It remained close with Dominic McEnhill sending over four Antrim points while Darragh Rooney (2) and Keith Beirne were on target for Wexford.
Antrim led 0-10 to 1-5 at the interval and scored the opening two points of the second half before Jack Heslin hit Wexford's second goal after 40 minutes to leave a point in it.
Scores were exchanged before Loughran smashed into the Wexford net on 51 minutes and it proved to be the decisive score as Antrim took a grip on the game.
McCann palmed in six minutes later and when Loughran added the third the gap had grown to 12 points as the Saffrons eased to victory.