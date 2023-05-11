Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

By Richard Petrie BBC Sport NI at the North West 200

Lee Johnston has won NW200 Supersport races in 2019 and 2022

Lee Johnston has been airlifted to hospital with "non-critical injuries" following a crash during practice for the North West 200.

Johnston came off at the Church Corner section of the circuit during a qualifying session for the Supersport class on Thursday afternoon.

The Supersport practice was red-flagged and was not re-started.

The 34-year-old was transported to York Corner by ambulance and then taken to hospital in the air ambulance.

Johnston, from Fermanagh but now based in Huddersfield, is a five-time race winner over the Triangle circuit.

"It's a fast part of the circuit but the bales did their job," North West 200 Event Director Mervyn Whyte told BBC Sport NI.

After a lengthy delay, the Superbikes are out on circuit for a 35-minute practice.

Earlier in the day, first off the line were the Supertwins and with heavy overnight and early morning rain having left damp patches around the circuit, speeds were well down on those set in Tuesday's opening session.

Richard Cooper set the fastest speed of the day at 105.255mph on his KMR Kawasaki, followed by Peter Hickman on a Yamaha (104.276) and Lee Johnston (104.233) on an Aprilia.

Cooper's lap at 111.273 from Tuesday will see him occupy pole position, from three-time Supertwin winner Jeremy McWilliams and Paul Jordan.

Track conditions improved for the larger capacity Superstock machines and it was Michael Dunlop who came out on top in Thursday's session with 116.876.

He was followed by Peter Hickman (115.869), Dean Harrison (115.842) and Alastair Seeley (114.483).

Seeley's speed of 123.361 secured his spot in prime position on the grid as he attempts to add to his 10 previous victories in the class.

Davey Todd was quickest in a curtailed Supersport session with an average lap speed on 115.201.

That slotted him into sixth placed overall on the practice leaderboard, taking into account Tuesday's times.

Superstocks combined qualifying speeds

1 Alastair Seeley 123.361mph

2 Michael Dunlop 122.444

3 Peter Hickman 121.924

4 Davey Todd 121.212

5 Lee Johnston 121.170

6 Dean Harrison 120.817

Supersports combined qualifying speeds

1 Alastair Seeley 116.751mph

2 Richard Cooper 116.585

3 Dean Harrison 116.109

4 Michael Dunlop 116.041

5 Peter Hickman 115.547

6 Davey Todd 115.201

Supertwins combined qualifying speed

1 Richard Cooper 111.273mph

2 Jeremy McWilliams 110.418

3 Peter Hickman 121.141

4 Davey Todd 119.549

5 Lee Johnston 118.809

6 Dean Harrison 118.534