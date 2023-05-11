Taylor (22-0) and Cameron (17-0) are both unbeaten in their professional careers

Katie Taylor will attempt to become a two-weight undisputed world champion at Dublin's 3Arena later this month but remains keen to fight at Croke Park.

Ireland's lightweight champion Taylor faces England's Chantelle Cameron at light-welterweight on 20 May in her first home professional fight.

Taylor had hoped to fight Amanda Serrano at Croke Park in a rematch but security costs scuppered that.

"I definitely haven't given up on [a Croke fight]," said 36-year-old Taylor.

"I would absolutely love the opportunity to fight at Croke Park, our most iconic stadium, but these things are genuinely out of my control."

Despite Croke being ruled out as a venue for a lightweight world title rematch with Serrano, the bout was still scheduled to take place in May in Dublin. However, the Puerto Rican pulled out because of injury.

Undisputed world light-welterweight champion Cameron, who has won all 17 of her professional fights, then accepted a challenge from Taylor to fight in the Irish capital.

Taylor said the fight has the potential to be "the hardest of my career so far".

"These are the kinds of fights that I am very, very excited about," added Taylor, who has won all 22 of her professional bouts.

"I've had my eye on Chantelle for a few years now, this is a fight that I've always wanted. The motivation is as high as ever.

"It would have been a lot worse if I was going from Amanda Serrano to a mandatory opponent, a fight I can't really get up for. This is a fight where I am genuinely motivated and she is as well."

'This could be the biggest moment of my career'

Bray native Taylor is under no illusion as to the level she will need to perform at against Cameron, who became the UK's first undisputed female champion with a unanimous victory against Jessica McCaskill in November.

"I'm going to have to be at my very, very best on fight night," said Taylor.

"People are saying this is going to be an even better fight than the Amanda Serrano fight so there is a huge appetite."

She added: "I have the experience of fighting in these big occasions. I have the experience of fighting when there is a lot of pressure on my shoulders.

"I don't really see it as anything too outrageous in terms of what I've actually experienced before. Every single time I step into the ring I feel like there's a lot of pressure on me" Taylor said.

"I am just getting on with things, looking forward to the fight, I'm not feeling the burden right now. This could be the biggest moment of my career so far.

"This is a huge occasion for me and I'm just delighted to have a chance to fight at home. A few years ago, I didn't think this was ever going to happen so I'm just so excited about it."