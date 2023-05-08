North West 200: 'No, no, no, no' - Glenn Irwin recalls first win

North West 200 Dates: Tuesday, 9 May - Saturday, 13 May Coverage: Watch live streams of practice and racing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Glenn Irwin says he "feels incredible" as he aims to continue his winning streak in the Superbikes class at the North West 200.

The Carrickfergus rider, who leads the British Superbikes Championship, has won the last six races in the feature category.

"I can't wait - the PBM Ducati team are great and I feel in the form of my life," said the 33-year-old.

"I don't feel there's anyone on the grid in better form than me right now."

Irwin will be be Superbike practice action on Tuesday and Thursday before both races take place on Saturday.

He added: "You have to look at how the British Superbikes is going. It's important to bring the confidence of that but not in a way that disrespects what we are doing.

"I look forward to bringing that to my own country and own fans and putting on a show as always. You have to go out and see where it's at. It's always the same same in road racing - you just can't grab the bull by the horns so we'll go out and see what the feeling is.

"I'm not stressed about Tuesday, we'll see what we can do on Thursday and I'll bring my A game on Saturday. It's going to be good."

The meeting goes ahead after weeks of uncertainty over insurance issues and event director Mervyn Whyte believes it will be a success.

"The line-up is incredible - we have the cream of world road racers," he said.

"We have 21 countries represented from Finland through to the Czech Republic and America. A number of riders come to the North West 200 and don't go to any other road race.

"We're very pleased and privileged to have them on board and we're expecting massive crowds on all three days."