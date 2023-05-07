Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Alvaro Bautista clinched his 10th win in 11 races this season with victory in the Barcelona Superpole race as Jonathan Rea crashed out while duelling for second place with Toprak Razgatlioglu

Jonathan Rea finished fifth in the race two as World Superbikes leader Alvaro Bautista completed a Catalunya treble.

Six-time champion Rea, who started 10th on the grid, moved through the field on his Kawasaki while Bautista cruised to victory.

Rea came third in the opener before crashing out on the final lap in Sunday morning's sprint race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second in race two with Michael Ruben Rinaldi third.

Rea moved up three places to seventh after just two laps and passed Andrea Locatelli with seven laps to go to secure fifth.

It was a 11th win from 12 races so far this season for Spaniard Bautista, who stretched his lead at the top to 69 points.

Rea remains fourth on 100 points and 33 behind third-placed rider Locatelli if Italy.

The Ballyclare man looked set to secure his 250th World Superbikes podium in the sprint race after moving up to second spot when rain began to fall.

But as he tried to hold off Toprak Razgatlioglu, Rea's Kawasaki slid off just before corner one on the last lap.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati, 236 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Yamaha, 167

3. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha, 133

4. Jonathan Rea (NI) Kawasaki, 100

5. Axel Bassani (Ita) Ducati, 91

6. Dominique Aegerter (Sui) Ducati, 73