Dominic Herbertson in action on his Supertwin at the Isle of Man TT

In a sport where many in the paddock are sadly no strangers to tragedy, Dominic Herbertson's keen sense of loss at the deaths of two of his closest friends continues to inspire his involvement.

James Cowton died after an incident at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man in July 2018 and Chrissy Rouse lost his life as a result of a crash at a British Superbike round at Donington Park in October.

"I always think of them, their deaths had a huge impact on me," reflected road racer Herbertson when he spoke to BBC Sport NI at this year's North West 200.

"They went racing because they loved it, and it's important that we keep the sport going for those reasons," added the 32-year-old.

'I'd like you to race for us'

James Cowton on the podium after winning a thrilling 2018 North West 200 Supertwins race

Cowton won a thrilling Supertwins race at the North West in 2018 and his family have helped sponsor Herbertson's road racing efforts since the Yorkshireman's passing.

"James was a good man and a really good friend of mine and when he lost his life at 'the Southern', his father came up to me and said, 'I want to keep James's name going and I'd like you to race for us'.

"I couldn't say no and I didn't want to say no. That Supertwin race was a race for the ages, it was phenomenal and the man was such a fierce competitor."

Hexham rider Herbertson first struck up a friendship with fellow North East of England man Rouse when they crossed paths at an awards dinner.

The pair went on to host the popular 'Chasin' the Racin' podcast, where they interviewed a range of guests from various disciplines of motorcycle sport.

"I spent a lot of time with Chrissy and we built the podcast together. We were totally chalk and cheese but that's what made the podcast grow.

"The more time I spent with him, the more I respected him and the closer we became as mates.

"I've lost my best mate but his family have lost a son and a brother. I'm still very close to the family and they are going through so much more than I am.

"It has made me think more, not about stopping racing as I want to race for ever, but it's made me realise the kind of people you want around you and how important that is."

Chrissy Rouse was a British champion in the Superstock 1000 class in 2020

'Nobody would ever replace Chrissy'

Rouse, the 2020 National Superstock 1000cc champion on British short circuits, was just 26 when he passed away in the autumn.

Herbertson, who read a tribute at his friend's funeral, was ready to stop the podcast following Chrissy's death, but was persuaded to continue by Rouse's 16-year-old sister Grace.

"I thought, 'why should I continue this without Chrissy? We built it together and I felt in a respectful way, 'Let's stop it and have those great memories'.

"Nobody would ever replace Chrissy. It's impossible.

"But when his 16-year-old sister came up to me and said, 'we've got to keep this going - Chrissy loved it and took so much pride in it, and it helps people'.

"People were finding a lot of comfort from it, especially in the situation we went through with Covid.

"I thought, 'how can I not continue?' but it is very much Grace's pod now."

Herbertson is a former winner of a Classic TT event on the Isle of Man

Despite growing up in racing paddocks, Herbertson did not ride a motorcycle until he was 21 years old, before following his father Mark into racing in 2010.

His first race on public roads was the 2013 Manx Grand Prix, and since then he has gone on to compete at a number of road races including the Isle of Man TT, Southern 100, Scarborough, the Ulster Grand Prix, Armoy and the Macau Grand Prix.

He has also taken in short circuit events, but it is 'pure' road racing that is his primary passion.

"The second I went down Bray Hill [at the IOM TT] I knew that I wanted to become a road racer," explained Herbertson, a tree surgeon by trade.

"I've had a win round the Mountain Course [the 2018 Junior 350cc Classic TT] but when I go road racing it's about progressing.

"I achieved some top-eight finishes at the TT last year but then I crashed in the Senior TT, and that was 100% my own fault.

"I went through the Glen Helen section thinking I could make that turn and I ran out of a bit of road, too much throttle."

Herbertson first took part in the North West 200 in 2017 and returns this year to compete on a Superstock Honda supplied by Wilson Craig Racing, after mechanical problems with his original BMW entry almost led to his withdrawal.

"My first impression was that it was mind blowingly quick. When you have five riders bunched together and we're doing 200mph it's phenomenal.

"Three days ago I revoked my entry for this year but within a couple of hours Darren Gilpin [of Wilson Craig Racing] was on the phone to say, 'we have a bike here for you, let's get you on it'. It started from there."