As a two-time world boxing champion, Carl Frampton admits he believed his profession made him "mentally tough".

In a new BBC documentary however, Carl Frampton: Men in Crisis, the Belfast boxer examines the prevalence of suicide and mental illness among young men in his native Northern Ireland and talks candidly about how he manages his own mental wellbeing.

The facts are stark.

More men die by suicide in Northern Ireland than any other part of the United Kingdom.

North Belfast, where Frampton grew up, has the highest rates of suicide of any area in Europe.

Those statistics give the programme a distinctly personal edge for the 36-year-old, who ended his professional career in the ring in the spring of 2021.

Frampton recounts some of his own childhood experiences in a part of Northern Ireland's capital which was often at the forefront of the conflict known as 'The Troubles', and recalls some of the problems which have touched his own family.

He explains that in his youth the stereotypical male was regarded as being "macho", amid a prevailing culture of "manning up and taking it on the chin, to be a man you need to be tough".

The programme addresses to what extent that image has altered in recent years, asking questions like, 'what does it mean to be a male today?' and whether different perspectives and the removal of any social stigma has helped men be more open about sharing their mental health problems.

'All sorts of men from all walks of life'

He discovers that poor mental health can affect all sorts of men from all walks of life and examines some of the reasons why increasing numbers of young men in his native country are struggling and what can be done to help.

The programme examines a range of mental disorders through a series of case studies, as individuals relate their own personal stories of diagnosis and how it has influenced their everyday life and may affect their future.

He talks to young men from across Northern Ireland who have struggled with issues such as anxiety and depression to Bipolar Disorder and PANDAS (a disorder associated with Streptococcal infections).

Some underlying causes are also discussed. For example, over half of suicides in Northern Ireland involve alcohol as a contributory factor, while drug taking, social deprivation and the conflict in Northern Ireland are also cited.

Frampton reveals his own experience of seeking the help of a counsellor and a sports psychologist, sharing the feelings of isolation that can be encountered as a professional boxer while training away from family and friends, plus fears about the future after that career ends.

Carl visits local hubs that provide young men with a place to talk about, and work through, some the pressures they are facing.

In the film, made by DoubleBand Films, the champion boxer also speaks to experts and academics including Dr Michael Duffy from Queen's University and Dessie Jones who works in suicide prevention about why suicide and poor mental health appears to be worse in Northern Ireland than elsewhere in the UK.

Carl says: "I didn't know what to expect when we started this film. I thought my profession made me mentally tough, but I don't think I was fully prepared for what was to come.

"The men I've met in this film have shown me that all of us can have mental health issues and anyone, at any time, can be vulnerable to poor mental health.

So, although we can't control all the things that affect us, we can control the choices we make and the people we speak to. That can make all the difference."

'Carl Frampton: Men in Crisis' is on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday 8 May at 22:30 BST.

The film is part of a range of content across the BBC to mark Mental Health Awareness Week in May.

More information and access to some of the best mental health content from the BBC's wide ranging collection across TV, radio and digital is available on the BBC's dedicated online resource, BBC Headroom bbc.co.uk/headroom