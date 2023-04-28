Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Lee Johnston is a five-time North West 200 race winner

Lee Johnston wants to shed the tag of being regarded exclusively as a Supersport specialist by chasing wins in the 1000cc races at the 2023 North West 200 over the Triangle circuit.

The English-based Fermanagh man has notched up road race wins on 600cc machinery at the North West, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix events.

He won both races at the first British Championship round at Silverstone.

"I'd really like to win another big bike race at the North West," he said.

Johnston was a Superstock victor at the North West in 2015, the same year he triumphed in the same class at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Twelve months ago the 34-year-old claimed his fifth victory on the north coast after edging out Davey Todd in a thrilling Supersport race.

Despite his impressive record on 600cc machinery, Johnston says his focus will be on making a mark in the bigger bikes at this year's event.

Over the winter months Johnston switched from BMW to Honda power after acquiring the Superbike and Superstock-spec Fireblades that Glenn Irwin rode in the Honda Racing squad last season.

The Ashcourt Racing rider is confident he now has the kit that will allow him to secure more success on the bigger bikes.

"Everyone says I am too small to do it but I know I can," said the Maguiresbridge man of his aspirations.

"I didn't actually sit on my 600 Yamaha from Brands Hatch last season until the first round at Silverstone this year." he explained.

"During Spanish testing I rode the Superbike and Stocker and although I am still focused on the 600 I want to do more in the big bike races at the NW200 this year."

Road race wins the priority

Despite his success in the British championship, Johnston says winning races at the major road race events remains his principal focus.

"The North West 200 was the first big bike race I ever went to when I was kid." he explained.

"It means a lot to me and I think that shows in how hard I try to win races there."

Johnston knows it will not be easy to come out on top of 2023's strongest road racing grid.

"In my head this year's line-up is the most competitive it has ever been." he says.

"It freaks me out when I think about how many good riders will be on the North West grid on good bikes this year. It will be hard work to win."

Despite the strength of the opposition, Johnston is confident he is ready for the wheel-to-wheel battles the North West produces following the fairing bashing Supersport encounters in his season-opener at Silverstone.

"Racing in the British championship is ding dong stuff, on the limit racing." he smiles.

"You give respect as long as you get it back and it is the same at the North West. But you have to stay level-headed."

Johnston knows he will have to be at the top of his game during North West 200 race week if he is to be in the mix for race wins.

'In a good place'

The diminutive Fermanagh rider says he feels much stronger after shaking off the worst effects of the rare blood disorder that sapped his strength and left him feeling tired and sore in recent seasons.

"It hasn't gone away but I am in a good place at the moment." he said.

"I've carried out loads of experiments with food and medication. At the moment I am just trying to take it day by day, week by week. But it is only now, when I feel better and back to my old self, that I realise how bad I was before."

Alongside his Supersport and big bike outings at Portrush, Johnston will also campaign a Supertwin-spec Aprilia as he aims to add to his two victories in that class in 2014.