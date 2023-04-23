Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Jonathan Rea won six consecutive World Superbike titles between 2015 and 2020

Jonathan Rea crashed out of race two at Assen as World Superbikes leader Alvaro Bautista made it three wins from three races at the Dutch circuit.

Rea, who secured two second-place finishes this weekend, briefly led before escaping injury after sliding off at turn nine on lap five.

Ducati ride Bautista secured a 40th career victory as he followed up his wins in race one and sprint race.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second in race two with Andrea Locatelli third.

Dominque Aegerter, Axel Bassani and Remy Gardner completed the top six placings.

Bautista pulled clear after a tight opening to the race to win by 3.4 seconds and earn Ducati their 400th victory in World Superbikes.

Rea and Razgatlioglu also held the lead in the early laps but the six-time champion from Northern Ireland was in third when he slipped off to end his race.

Bautista is 56 points clear of second-placed Razgatlioglu while Rea drops down a spot to fifth.

World Superbike standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Spa) Ducati, 174 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Tur) Ducati, 118

3. Andrea Locatelli (Ita) Yamaha, 104

4. Axel Bassani (Ita) Ducati, 77

5. Jonathan Rea (NI) Kawasaki, 73

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Ita) Ducati, 54