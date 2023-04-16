Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Armagh will play in Division One for the first time in six years next season after winning the Division Two title and promotion.

Armagh manager Shane McCormack said his players are "getting their just desserts" after beating Laois in the Ladies National Football League Division Two final.

Aimee Mackin scored 3-3 as Armagh won 4-9 to 2-10 to earn promotion back to the top tier.

It will be the Ulster champions' first appearance in Division One since 2017.

And McCormack believes it was a richly deserved victory at Croke Park.

"There's a lot of work done behind the scenes but the girls have really, really put the shoulder to the wheel and they're after getting their just desserts. I am delighted" he said.

Armagh bounced back in style from 1-12 to 0-12 defeat to Kerry in last year's decider with a ruthless performance on Saturday to start McCormack's first season in charge of the the Orchard County with some silverware.

They had one their seven group fixtures before the final and that was reflected in their fast start in Dublin, as they raced into a 4-3 to 1-5 half-time lead.

Armagh had scored three goals in as many minutes early on, with Aoife McCoy adding to Aimee Mackin's double.

Although Mo Nerney slotted a penalty before half-time the damage was already done as Laois were unable to fight back in the second half.

McCormack formed part of previous manager Ronan Murphy's backroom team for the 2022 final loss against Kerry, and was pleased to help return Armagh to the top tier.

"Last year when we lost to Kerry (in the Division Two final), the girls said: 'look, we want to be back here. This is where we want to be'.

"We've worked extremely hard. We've upped the ante with training, we have collective training four times a week.

"We've been preparing for this, this was our first goal (to win promotion)".