Daniel Wiffen was a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Northern Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen broke two more Irish senior records as he claimed 1500m Freestyle Gold at the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

Wiffen set a new 400m Freestyle Irish standard on Thursday.

On Friday the 22-year old swam a blistering 14:34.91 in the final, knocking over 15 seconds off his own Irish record of 14:51.79.

The time is the fastest in the world this year and he is now the fourth fastest man in the world in the event.

He is just outside the European record of 14:33.10 and slightly further shy of the world record of 14:31.01.

The time also makes the County Armagh native the second fastest European ever.

Wiffen held off Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist Mykhaylo Romanchuk of Ukraine in Stockholm to claim gold in the event.

The Loughborough based swimmer also shaved two tenths of a second off his 800m Freestyle Irish record, lowering that from 7:46.52 to 7:46.32. He will return to the pool on Sunday to swim that event.

On Thursday, Wiffen posted the second fastest time in the world this season, clocking 3:44.35 in the 400m Freestyle, to break his own 2022 Irish record of 3:46.22.