Korie McGreevy won five races at the Easter Monday short circuit meeting at Kirkistown

Derek Sheils was crowned 'King of Kirkistown' as Korie McGreevy left with five wins at the Easter Monday short circuit meeting at Kirkistown.

McGreevy won the opening Superbike race at the third round of the Ulster Championship and took doubles in the Supersport and Supertwins classes.

Sheils was second in Superbike race one and won race two by 3.8 seconds to claim the main prize of the day.

The Republic of Ireland rider also won the 'King of Kirkistown' crown in 2020.

The 40-year-old was edged out by 0.5 seconds by McAdoo Kawasaki Racing rider McGreevy in the big bike opener but came out on top later in the day, ahead of Jason Lynn and McGreevy.

McGreevy edged out Lynn by 0.02 seconds in the Supersport opener, with Adam McLean, Christian Elkin and Mike Browne completing the top five.

The Ballynahinch rider had a slightly more comfortable winning margin of 1.6 seconds in race two, with Lynn again runner-up and McLean completing the podium for a second time.

McGreevy finished ahead of former double British 125cc champion Elkin in both Supertwins outings.

Michael Dunlop was fourth in the first Twins event but opted to sit out the remainder of the meeting as regular heavy showers made track conditions difficult.

Meanwhile Mike Browne collected the Enkalon Trophy for the first time by winning Saturday's eight-lap Superbike race at Bishopscourt.

The Burrows/Engineering/RK Racing pilot brought his BMW home ahead of Sheils, with Lynn occupying third spot.

McGreevy was the Supersport victor from Lynn and McLean, with Gary McCoy taking the Supertwins honours, taking the chequered flag from Elkin and Aaron Spence.