Rhys McClenaghan claimed gold at the World Championships in Liverpool in November.

European Gymnastics Championships Venue: Antalya, Turkey Dates: 11-16 April Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.

Rhys McClenaghan is hoping to "make a statement" by winning pommel horse gold at the European Gymnastic Championships in Antalya, Turkey.

The 23-year-old, who won the title in 2018, begins his quest for a second European gold on Tuesday as he prepares for next year's Olympics.

"I would certainly like to win it again, I know the feeling well," said Northern Ireland's McClenaghan.

"It is a good statement to make and a great title to hold."

McClenaghan became Ireland's first gymnastics world champion when he won pommel horse gold in Liverpool last year but believes he must continue to improve if he wants to add to his collection of medals.

"I know as the current world champion I can't stay stagnant and with the same routine, that is why I am trying to upgrade my routine, as that is what is hopefully going to get me that Olympic medal," he said.

"The competition is like a train that is constantly moving and I need to keep up with it if I want to be the best."

The Bangor native believes that winning in the European Championships for the first time in five years would be the perfect way to begin preparations for next year's Olympics in Paris.

After a seventh-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, McClenaghan has set his sights on Paris and winning a medal at next year's Olympics in France is a motivating factor in training.

"It is hard not to think ahead and it is exciting, it will be my second Olympic games hopefully," he said.

"I want to be walking away from it with a medal around my neck and that motivates me in training, but it doesn't necessarily put pressure on me as I treat every routine with the same respect."

Also competing in Antalya is fellow Northern Irishman Eamon Montgomery, who claimed a World Cup gold medal for his floor routine in Paris last year.

Although he missed out on a medal at this year's World Cup, the 20-year old has got over his disappointment and switched his full focus on winning a medal at the European Championships.

"The last few weeks I have just been sharpening up routines. All the skills in each routine are looking good now and I am excited for it.

"I am just going out to do the cleanest routines I can, that is my job done and I can't do much more."

European Gymnastics Championships schedule

Tuesday, 11 April - Men's qualification and team medals awarded

Wednesday, 12 April - Women's qualification and team medals awarded

Thursday, 13 April - Men's all-around competition

Friday, 14 April - Women's all-around competition

Saturday, 15 April - Apparatus finals: men's floor, men's pommel, women's vault, men's rings and women's uneven bars

Sunday, 16 April - Apparatus finals: women's beam, men's vault, women's floor, men's parallel bars, men's high bar