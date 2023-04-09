Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Tipperary and Wexford GAA have said they are investigating the incident

Tipperary and Wexford GAA have condemned the alleged racist abuse of Wexford hurler Lee Chin that led to the abandonment of a charity match on Saturday.

The match in Carrick-on-Suir was ended early after Wexford captain Chin was allegedly abused by a spectator.

Tipperary and Wexford have said they will investigate the incident.

In a statement released on Saturday evening, Wexford GAA said "this behaviour is totally unacceptable".

A Tipperary statement read: "The Tipperary senior hurlers played Wexford this afternoon in a senior hurling challenge hosted by the Carrick Swan club.

"Unfortunately as the game entered the closing stages, a member of the public who is not connected to either Tipperary GAA or the Carrick Swan club, made racial comments which were directed at a member of the Wexford team.

"Tipperary GAA wish to state quite clearly that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable and has absolutely no place at our games or in our society.

"Tipperary GAA, along with the senior hurling management, players and the Carrick Swan GAA club, do not condone this kind of behaviour and wish to distance ourselves from any such comments.

"Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA County Boards have been in contact with each other in relation to this incident and are fully committed to having the incident investigated fully."