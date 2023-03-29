Nikki Coates testing the BMW bike he will ride in the new BSB support category this year

Nikki Coates will return to competitive racing for the first time in six years when he rides in a new British Superbike support class in 2023.

The 34-year-old will take part in the BMW F 900 R Cup, which is replacing the longstanding Ducati TriOptions Cup.

The new championship will be unique in BSB for its use of naked motorcycles.

"The fire is still in the belly. I'd been toying with the idea of coming back and this a good opportunity with everyone competing on the same bike."

Coates added: "I haven't a lot of years left to make a comeback after six seasons off and I've been training alongside Glenn Irwin, who is giving me some support this year.

"I'm riding for AOR Racing, who have been successful in the Ducati series, so the bike will be based in England.

"The competition will be tough, with the likes of Richard Cooper in the class, but as the year goes on and I get stronger, I'm confident I can do well."

Nikki Coates in action at Bishopscourt during 2016 when he won the Irish Superbike title

Newtownabbey man Coates, part of a famous racing family, began his career riding 125cc machines, first in Ireland, and then in the British championship, where he won races and competed as a 'wildcard' in a world 125 grand prix at Donington.

He also raced against the likes of eventual six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in the Spanish championship, before enjoying more success in the British Superstock 600c series.

A spell in the Moto2 European Championship followed, also some racing in British Supersports, but lack of finances hampered his efforts, leading to a return to race closer to home.

"I was struggling for funds but I won the Irish Superbike Championship in my first year on a big bike, was second in the 600 championship and was named 'Irish Short Circuit Rider of the Year' at the Irish Motorcycle Awards in January 2017.

"That was my last year on a bike but I'm excited about the challenge in front of me now and am as hungry as ever.

"The regulations for the new class are designed to keep the costs down and the bikes are all standard bar the suspension and exhaust system.

"I've never ridden anything like it before but I've got a few miles under my belt in testing in Spain and I feel comfortable on it.

"I feel as fit as I ever have so I'm confident there is more to come from me and I can get to a level similar to where I was at before."