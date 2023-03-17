Ladies National Football League: Donegal in relegation danger after Dublin defeat
Donegal's hopes of staying in Division One of the Ladies National Football League hang by a thread after a 2-13 to 0-6 defeat by Dublin in Letterkenny.
The Ulster side will be relegated to Division Two if Mayo avoid defeat at home to Galway on Sunday.
Hannah Tyrrell scored 1-3 as Dublin dominated from the first whistle and led 1-11 to 0-0 at the break.
A late penalty from Orlagh Nolan rounded off a comfortable victory for the Dubs.
Donegal remain bottom of the table and still without a win after being brushed side by Dublin in the first half.
Last year's Player of the Year Niamh McLaughlin made a welcome return from injury, coming on as a half-time substitute for Donegal and giving the home side a notable lift in a more even second half.
Donegal scored their first point of the day when Katy Herron converted a close-in free seven minutes after the restart and setting the tone for a much improved second-half display.
Donegal scorers: K Herron 0-3 (3f), C McGarvey 0-1 (f), S White 0-1, Niamh McLaughlin 0-1 (f).
Dublin scorers: H Tyrrell 1-3 (2f), O Nolan 1-1, K Sullivan 0-3 (1f), C O'Connor 0-2, N Hetherton 0-2 (1f), J Dunne, J Egan 0-1 each