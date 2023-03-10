Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Ian Hutchinson has won 16 TT races during a distinguished road racing career

Sixteen-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson has said he suffered "a stroke while cycling in Spain two weeks ago".

In a message published on his Instagram account, the 43-year-old went on to thank British Superbike rider Jason O'Halloran for coming to his aid.

"Jason [O'Halloran] saved my life," he said. "All good now. Thank you more than I can ever believe mate."

Yorkshireman Hutchinson has also won three races at the North West 200.

He rode for the Northern Ireland-based TAS racing team in 2022 on a Milwaukee BMW, finishing fourth in the IOM TT Superbike race and seventh in the Superstock and Senior events.

Hutchinson holds the record for the most race wins at a single TT meeting, having taken five successes over the Mountain Course in 2010.

A crash at Silverstone later that year left him with a severely broken left leg but after undergoing several operations, he remarkably returned to secure more TT victories at the TT, racking up a treble in 2015 when he won both Supersport races and the Superstock event.

Another hat-trick of wins followed in 2016 and he added two further triumphs in 2017 to move to 16 wins in total to leave him fourth in the all-time solo winners' list.

In the final race of 2017, the 'blue riband' Senior, he crashed out on the 27th Milestone section while contesting the lead.

He sustained a fractured left femur and subsequently had his left ankle removed as a result of the 130mph accident.