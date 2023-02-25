Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Sean Quigley scored a goal in additional time to seal the win for Fermanagh.

Fermanagh once again left it late to claim their second consecutive victory in Division Three of the Allianz Football League as they triumphed 2-13 to 3-9 against Antrim at Corrigan Park.

Sean Quigley, as he did last week against Down, came off the bench to score a late goal in additional time to help the Ernemen men move up to second in the table.

Antrim, whose goals came from Odhran Eastwood, Joe Finnegan and Peter Healy, are sixth in the table having lost for the third time in four games.

Quigley the hero

After their pulsating Ulster derby against Down last weekend, when Fermanagh snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, the Ernemen repeated the feat this weekend to virtually ensure their Division Three status for next year and throw themselves into contention for promotion.

Kieran Donnelly's side lead early in the contest through points from Aidan Breen and Ultan Kelm, but Antrim responded with a flurry of scores of their own.

The two sides continued to exchange scores and were barely separated by more than a point up until first-half stoppage time.

Corner forward Odhran Eastwood slotted home the first goal of the game on 36 minutes, finishing off a sweeping move by Antrim after being found in the box by Pat Shivers.

That gave the Saffrons a score of 1-7 going into the break and a five point lead over Fermanagh.

The away side came out with more intensity in the second period and moved to 0-8 with points from Ryan Lyons, Breen and Kelm.

Yet, Antrim would consolidate their advantage in the 46th minute, as Joe Finnegan fired home their second goal into the far corner from a narrow angle.

Three minutes later Andy McEntee's side scored again, with captain Peter Healy netting after playing a neat one-two with Finnegan to make it 3-7.

The end to end game in Belfast continued, with Quigley hitting the post not long after his introduction before a fine goal from Ultan Kelm reduced the deficit for Fermanagh.

He took his tally for the day to 1-2 with a 25-yard finish into the far corner, with Ciaran Corrigan and Garvan Jones then splitting the posts to make it a three point game approaching the last ten minutes.

Michael Byrne denied the influential Kelm and Quigley in quick succession as Fermanagh pushed to draw level, before Shivers got his second point to stretch Antrim's advantage.

They would endure late heartbreak as Quigley fisted home in stoppage time, reacting quickest after Garvan Jones had failed to convert a free.

Conor McGee then scored a late point to make sure of the win for Fermanagh as Antrim squandered the chance to build on last weekend's comprehensive victory against Tipperary.