Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Dean Harrison leads Alastair Seeley at the 2022 North West 200

North West 200 organisers have said that the event could go ahead in May despite the Motorcycle Union of Ireland Ulster Centre indicating all their events for 2023 had been cancelled.

The sport's governing body released a statement late on Thursday night stating soaring insurance charges had led to the decision.

In a statement, NW200 organisers the Coleraine & District Motor Club said it "had not given up the fight".

The race is scheduled for 7-13 May.

MCUI delegates took part in an emergency meeting on Thursday, after which clubs deemed it impossible to run events because insurance costs had tripled for the forthcoming season.

Cancelled events include the Cookstown 100, Tandragee 100, Armoy road races, Ulster Grand Prix and the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt.

Public liability insurance covers injury to people and damage to property.

The reasons for the increased premiums include instability in the insurance market and insurers becoming very concerned by the number of claims in the sport.

"The crisis the North West 200 and the rest of motorcycle sport in Ireland currently faces is due to a huge increase in the cost of insurance cover for 2023," confirmed a statement from the NW200 organisers on Friday.

"The Coleraine and District Motor Club has been working tirelessly to mitigate the pressure created by these extra costs.

"The club was confident it could manage the initial premium increase, but with other events unable to do so the transfer of extra charges to the North West 200 created an unsustainable financial burden.

"The organisers of the NW200 have not given up the fight. We cannot afford to lose an event that has been running for over 90 years and plays such a vital role in the economy of the north coast area.

"We have been overwhelmed by the messages and offers of support we have received today and whilst we understand the decision taken by the MCUI (UC), the Coleraine and District Motor club will continue in its efforts to stage the North West 200 on May 7-13.

"Plans were already in place to welcome new competitors to the event during an induction day next Tuesday, 14 February. Both that event and the Meet the Stars race launch, scheduled for 15 February, will go ahead as planned and we will continue to keep everyone informed of our progress."