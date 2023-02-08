Action from the 2019 North West 200 Superbike race

The Ulster centre of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland is set to meet for crisis talks on Thursday night about soaring insurance costs which are threatening the future of the sport.

Quoted costs for public liability insurance for 2023 are believed to have tripled to an amount over £400,000, which it is feared could force some organisers to cancel their events.

The insurance issue has the potential to impact Northern Ireland road races such as the North West 200, Ulster Grand Prix and Cookstown 100.

It would also impact all short circuit meetings including the Sunflower Trophy and multiple trials events.

The Enniskillen & District Motorcycle Club Ltd said in a statement on Wednesday night that they plan to go ahead with their event in the summer.

They added, however, that it had been provided with figures by the sport's governing body that indicate insurance costs have more than tripled.

Negotiations have been ongoing for some months between the MCUI and insurers, and unless a last- minute deal can be secured many of the country's longest-running motorcycling events could risk being cancelled this year.

The MCUI southern centre has already had to cancel some events this year and said in a statement on Wednesday night that it has been trying to secure a replacement insurer, but has been unable to do so.