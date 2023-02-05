Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Darren McCurry hit seven frees for Tyrone at Healy Park

Tyrone produced a much-improved performance to secure their first league win of the season with a 0-6 to 0-8 victory over Donegal at Healy Park.

Darren McCurry top scored in the derby with 0-7 from placed balls while Darragh Canavan was outstanding up front, nailing 0-3 from play.

After the highs of their late win over All-Ireland champions Kerry last week, this was a day to forget for Donegal.

In contrast Tyrone bounced back from a poor opening round defeat in Roscommon.

Tyrone shipped three goals in each of their last two games against Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final and against the Rossies last week, but they were a different animal in Omagh on Sunday as they beat Donegal in the Allianz Football League for the first time since 2018.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions were well organised in defence, put a lot of pressure on the ball and played with real purpose against a Donegal side that lacked direction.

Tyrone boss first half in Omagh

Spirited Tyrone had the better of things in the opening period and deserved their 0-6 to 0-3 half-time lead.

With Donegal slow to settle, just as they had been against Kerry a week earlier, Tyrone scored the first three points inside seven minutes.

Donegal grew into the game with a settling score from Jamie Brennan followed by quality long-range points from Jack McKelvey and Conor O'Donnell.

Both sides had one big goal chance in the first half.

McKelvey had a back-post shot cleared off the line by Tyrone midfielder Brian Kennedy.

Then Cormac Munroe blazed the ball over the bar after a superb dinked pass from Darragh Canavan right into his path, but the goal was on.

Tyrone captain Padraig Hampsey edged his battle with Donegal skipper Patrick McBrearty

Tyrone skipper Padraig Hampsey edged the battle of the captains when marking Paddy McBrearty.

He kept the Kilcar man scoreless from play while scoring a long-range boomer himself in the second half, one of three points from play scored by the hard-working Tyrone backs.

Kieran McGeary and Frank Burns were among the players linking play in an impressive Tyrone display, the home side pressing home their advantage in the second half with Cathal McShane, Canavan, McCurry and Cormac Quinn all on target.

While they at times made it too easy for Tyrone, a young Donegal side got a sobering reminder of how tough life can be in Division One.

Only three Donegal players scored from play, Conor O'Donnell with a brace, on a disappointing afternoon for the county.

Next up for Donegal is a trip to Clones to play Monaghan in two weeks time, while Tyrone are away to Galway.