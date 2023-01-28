Watch: Armagh open with win over Monaghan

Armagh held off a spirited Monaghan fightback to come out on top by 1-14 to 1-12 in a tight opening-day National Football League Division One battle in Castleblayney.

A six-point blast at the start of the second half set up their win after the sides went in level at the break.

Tiernan Kelly scored the Orchard County's goal in the first half after a Rory Beggan error.

Conor McCarthy got the hosts' goal with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Stefan Campbell's strong running and two late points proved to be key to denying Monaghan and securing a win that carries on the momentum built by Kieran McGeeney's side during an impressive showing throughout last year.

While wasteful with opportunities for points early on, Armagh displayed commendable patience and determination to sit deep and frustrate their opponents, while looking to hit them on the break.

Monaghan, meanwhile, showed spirit to mount a fightback after finding themselves six points behind eight minutes into the second half but just fell short in the closing stages.

Having started the game without the influential Conor McManus and the Hughes brothers, Darren and Kieran, they then suffered a significant loss when Jack McCarron was forced off injured just a few minutes into the match.

Having been in the headlines this week with reports around him moving from Currin to join Scotstown, he pulled up with what looked like a hamstring strain and he was soon replaced by Sean Jones.

Beggan error proves costly for Monaghan

Stefan Campbell was instrumental for Armagh in their victory

Beggan made an excellent save, coming off his line superbly to smother an Andrew Murnin shot at goal at his near post, before showing his kicking prowess with a beautifully-struck free on 16 minutes, and his counterpart Ethan Rafferty advanced up field to slot a slick point of his own,

The opening goal of the game came in the 27th minute and it was courtesy of a bad error from home keeper Beggan, who seemed to change his mind just before striking a kickout, with his kick going straight to Kelly who immediately shot for goal from distance.

Beggan managed to hurry back and looked like he had stopped the ball going in but seemed to lose his footing, allowing the ball to sneak over the line and put the visitors 1-3 to 0-5 ahead before a McCarthy free in the second minute of injury time sent the sides in level at the break.

Armagh stunned Monaghan with those six points early in the second half, with two each from Rian O'Neill and Andrew Murnin, but Vinny Corey's men regrouped and fought back.

McCarthy kept his nerve to side-foot home his penalty in the 55th minute, bringing the gap down to two points, after he had been brought down by a high tackle from goalkeeper Ethan McCarthy.

A long-distance point from Micheal Bannigan nine minutes later made it a one-point game before Campbell scores in the 67th and 70th minutes restored Armagh's authority as they held on for a two-point victory.