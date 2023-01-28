Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Stefan Campbell was instrumental for Armagh in their victory

Armagh held off a spirited Monaghan fightback to come out on top by 1-14 to 1-12 in a tight opening-day National Football League Division One battle in Castleblayney.

A six-point blast at the start of the second half set up their win after the sides went in level at the break.

Tiernan Kelly goal scored the Orchard County's goal in the first half after a Rory Beggan error.

Conor McCarthy got the hosts' goal with a penalty 16 minutes from time.

Stefan Campbell's strong running and two late points proved to be key to denying Monaghan and securing a win that carries on the momentum built by Kieran McGeeney's side during an impressive showing throughout last year.

While wasteful with opportunities for points early early on, Armagh showed commendable patience and determination to sit deep and frustrate their opponents, while looking to hit them on the break.

Monaghan, meanwhile, showed spirit to mount a fightback after finding themselves six points behind eight minutes into the second half but just fell short in the closing stages.

Having started the game without the influential Conor McManus and the Hughes brothers, Darren and Kieran, they then suffered a significant loss when Jack McCarron was forced off injured just a few minutes into the match.

Having been in the headlines this week with reports around him moving from Currin to join Scotstown, he pulled up with what looked like a hamstring strain and he was soon replaced by Sean Jones.

