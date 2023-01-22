Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Aoife McCoy's goal helped Armagh to victory over Cavan.

Armagh and Tyrone began their Ladies' National Football League Division Two campaigns with victories over Cavan and Roscommon.

Armagh cruised to a 2-8 to 0-5 win over fellow Ulster county Cavan in Drumlane, whilst the Red Hands narrowly overcame Roscommon 1-15 to 1-12 at Healy Park.

The other three Ulster counties in action - Donegal in Division One, Down in Division Three and Derry in Division 4B - slipped to opening-day defeats against Galway, Kildare and Leitrim.

Donegal succumbed to a 0-11 to 0-6 loss whilst the Mourne County fell to a heavy 3-12 to 0-6 defeat and Derry were thumped 5-15 to 1-2 at Aughawillan.

The National League campaign returned to eight-team Divisions for 2023, following two years of a split format, with the exception of Division Four.

Aoife McCoy and Aoife Lennon scored the goals for Armagh to give Shane McCormack his first win since taking over as manager of the Orchard County, after he succeeded Ronan Murphy.

Tyrone, who fell into the relegation play-off last season after losing all their games, began this season in much more positive fashion, holding firm to see off Roscommon for a much needed victory.

Last year's beaten Division One and All Ireland finalists Donegal fielded an experimental line up against Galway, which didn't go to plan at the Tuam Stadium.

Kate Slevin kicked the last five points to ensure Galway got their campaign up and running on a rain soaked afternoon.

Donegal will have to pick themselves up quickly, as they attempt to enact revenge over their All-Ireland conquerors Meath next weekend.

Kildare breeze past Down

In Division Three, goals from Roisin Byrne, Ciara Price and Neasa Dooley handed Kildare the win at Newbridge and ensured Down's promotion hopes received an early blow.

Down topped Division Three A last year before falling at the semi-final hurdle. They now face an uphill task to repeat the feat this campaign.

Derry, who failed to win a game in the league last season, continued their wretched record, as they were hammered by a Vivienne Egan inspired Leitrim, with the forward scoring 4-6 in the game.

Elsewhere, champions Meath began their defence of their Division One title with a 1-11 to 0-8 defeat against Dublin at DCU St Clare's.

Captain Carla Rowe scored the all important goal for Mich Bohan's side to condemn the current League and All-Ireland Senior title holders to defeat.

Stacey Grimes dragged Meath back into the game, but late points from substitutes Chloe Darby, Kerri Owens and Shannon Richardson put the game beyond doubt for Dublin.