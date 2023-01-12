Molloy's Messi-like magic helps Dunloy reach final

Dunloy manager Gregory O'Kane says both Conor McKinley and Chrissy McMahon will be fit for the All-Ireland Club Hurling final against Ballyhale Shamrocks at Croke Park on 22 January.

Defender McKinley, absent since June with a shoulder injury, returned to action in Antrim's McGurk Cup win over Armagh on Monday.

McMahon, who scored a goal in the Antrim final win over Cushendall, is also available after eight weeks on the sidelines but Aaron Crawford is still out with a shoulder injury.

Crawford is recovering from surgery having picked up the injury in the semi-final win over Galway and Connacht champions St Thomas'.

Dunloy have never won the All-Ireland title and are back in the final for the first time since 2004, with O'Kane expecting McKinley and McMahon to feature against Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale.

"With Woody [Conor McKinley]. it's about getting him game fitness and as many games in the legs as possible," O'Kane, who lost four All-Ireland finals as a Dunloy player, told BBC Sport NI.

"Chrissy [Chris McMahon], is back training and he is training well. We are still 12 days from the game so he is going well. The four weeks preparation have been good to us. We have had a nice break and we are preparing well.

While O'Kane was able to provide positive updates on McKinley and McMahon, he did confirm that key defender Crawford, who went off early in the second half against St Thomas', will be absent.

"Aaron Crawford took a heavy knock to the shoulder in the last game and he's probably gone at this stage," added the Cuchullains boss.

O'Kane says he is "gutted" for Aaron Crawford, who will miss the All-Ireland final after undergoing shoulder surgery

"He had surgery ten days ago on the shoulder injury and its a process now. It's going to take time to heal, so in terms of that he is gone.

"I'm gutted for the player, he's been outstanding for us all year."

While Dunloy stunned St Thomas' to reach the Croke Park showpiece, O'Kane is under no illusion as to the task facing his side against a Ballyhale outfit who are hunting a ninth All-Ireland crown.

"It is fantastic for this group of players to be in an All-Ireland Club final and everyone in the village is looking forward to it, but we have to improve considerably on the semi-final performance," warned O'Kane.

"The challenge is massive, Ballyhale are a ridiculous club side, going now for their ninth All-Ireland title. The statistics are frightening so it will be a huge challenge on the day, but one that we are looking forward to."