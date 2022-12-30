Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Pat Jennings has been recognised for his services to football and charity work

Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is "absolutely delighted" after being made a CBE in the New Year Honours list.

Jennings won five trophies with Tottenham and Arsenal and earned 119 caps for Northern Ireland.

"It's lovely to be recognised," said the 77-year-old.

Former Northern Ireland captain Gail Redmond and NI lawn and indoor bowler Sandra Bailie have become MBEs for services to football and bowls.

Jennings has been recognised for his services to football and charity. His haul of 119 caps was a record for the Northern Ireland men's team until he was surpassed by current captain Steven Davis in October 2020.

He won his first cap in 1964 at the age of 18 in a British Home Championship match against Wales alongside fellow debutant George Best.

The Newry-born goalkeeper also played for Northern Ireland at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, making the final appearance of his 22-year international career in a 3-0 defeat by Brazil at the latter tournament in Mexico.

He was in goal for Northern Ireland's memorable win over hosts Spain at the 1982 finals.

"I've been very lucky with getting my MBE on the Queen's Birthday Honours list way back in 1976," Jennings added.

"Especially when you get to my age, you appreciate it more."

Jennings is involved with cross-community charity work and in grassroots football with the Irish FA. He says his work in football reminds him of when he started out playing the sport.

"It brings it right back to me. Those sorts of people in grassroots football nowadays, they are the people who set me up way back 65 years ago.

"I love going around the country acknowledging the work those people do.

"My weeks wouldn't be the same if I wasn't involved with those charities. They are all great causes so it is great to be able to do something to support them."

In 1963 Jennings moved to England, leaving Newry Town to join Watford, who were in the Third Division, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur a year later.

Jennings played 591 games in 13 years at White Hart Lane, winning his first FA Cup in 1967.

He went on to score in the Charity Shield victory over Manchester United later that year, and won the UEFA Cup and two League Cups with Spurs while he was also named the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year in 1976.

A year later, he joined Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal, where he featured in three successive FA Cup finals between 1978 and 1980, winning in 1979.

After retiring in 1986, Jennings became Tottenham's goalkeeping coach and he remains on the staff at the Premier League club.

Gail Redmond is women's development manager at the Irish FA Foundation.

Former Northern Ireland women's captain Redmond has also been recognised with a MBE for services to women's football.

Redmond, who won 25 Northern Ireland caps, started her playing career as a teenager with the Post Office before she spent 10 years in America as a player and head soccer coach with the University of Southern Mississippi.

She returned to Northern Ireland and Glentoran in 2008, where she won four league titles and numerous cups before retiring in 2016, and she now volunteers as a coach with the east Belfast club.

Redmond started working for the Irish FA in 2009 and is currently the women's development manager at the Irish FA Foundation.

"I feel so humbled, to tell you the truth, I just see it as doing my job," she told BBC Sport about her work with women's football.

"I don't think it will sink in for a while, or maybe until I actually receive it.

"You look at the list on 1 January every year and see who is on it, and now my name will be there."

Sandra Bailie is a seven-time Irish champion

Bailie has been made a MBE for her services to lawn bowls.

The 62-year-old, from Comber in County Down, holds the record for the most Irish indoor titles (29) and has won British titles in triples and pairs competitions.

She has also excelled in outdoor bowls, with seven Irish titles.

"I like to win, I am very competitive, but I am also one of the best losers you will ever come across," she said.

"I have tried to give something back to the game too."