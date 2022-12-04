Nigel Elliott scored Dunloy's second goal

Dunloy secured their first Ulster club hurling title since 2009 as they edged holders Slaughtneil 2-12 to 0-16 in a pulsating final in Armagh.

Two goals, the first an own goal from goalkeeper Oisin O'Doherty and the second a Nigel Elliott strike, gave Dunloy a 2-6 to 0-7 lead at the break.

Slaughtneil came on strong at the start of the second half and were level at one stage but could not find a goal.

Meehaul McGrath was sent off late on.

Dunloy's two-point victory at the Athletic Grounds denied the Derry champions what would have been a third consecutive Ulster title and a fifth in six years.

It also earned the Antrim champions a first Ulster victory over Slaughneil in four attempts, having lost to them in last year's semi-final, the 2019 decider and in the last four in 2017.

In what was a high-paced start to the match, Slaughtneil were leading by 0-3 to 0-1 - thanks to points from Brendan Rogers, Gerald Bradley and captain Cormac O'Doherty - when the first goal of the match was scored in somewhat bizarre fashion.

Seann Elliott ran on to a long pass down the left channel and looked be closing in on goal from an angle, but with him unable to properly get a shot away, Slaughneil keeper O'Doherty seemed to lose his footing while closing him down and flicked the ball into his own net.

Clearly buoyed by the goal, Dunloy scored four of the next five points with their tenacity in the tackle and work-rate making it difficult for the holders to find their rhythm as they hit three wides in the opening 25 minutes.

Quickfire points from Jerome McGuigan and O'Doherty recued Dunloy's lead to two points before their goalkeeper Ryan Elliott produced an outstanding save to deny Brian Cassidy a goal.

Their second goal then arrived as the first half drifted into injury time, with Nigel Elliott forcing his way past a few defenders to get on to a long pass and hammer a ferocious shot past O'Doherty to send them in 2-6 to 0-7 up at the break.

Whatever Slaughtneil boss Michael McShane said to his players at half-time had an impact because, after falling further behind to a point from the impressive Conal Cunning, they scored six of the next seven points.

That meant that when Gerald Bradley grabbed a well-taken point 17 minutes into the second half, the holders were level after having been six points down soon after the break.

More to follow.